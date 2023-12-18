Why is Below Deck Med Season 8 breaking for two weeks? Schedule explained

Fans of Below Deck Med Season 8 are going to have to wait just a little while longer to get to the end of this season.

Season 8 of Below Deck Mediterranean had a fairly rough start, but slowly but surely, it has grown more entertaining as the episodes have been released.

From the double love triangles between the crew members to the off-screen beef going on at the same time, this season is jam-packed with moments fans cannot miss.

That being said, those fans are going to have to wait a little bit longer to see the drama.

Bravo

Is Below Deck Med Season 8 getting delayed?

On December 15, a Below Deck Med fan shared a photo of the upcoming Season 8 schedule on Reddit.

By the looks of it, the series will be taking a brief two-week hiatus, with Episode 14 eventually releasing in January 2024. This break is most likely because of the holiday season.

Keep in mind that Season 11 of Below Deck is set to premiere in early February 2024, so there is a strong chance that these two shows will interlap.

Below Deck’s episode schedule reveals a two-week break.

Judging from the many comments under the Reddit post, viewers aren’t thrilled with this delay.

One fan wrote, “I loathe holiday breaks. It’s the one time of year I have the most free time, and nothing new to watch!”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Was hoping they’d throw in the towel and just start airing double episodes. That would have been a Festivus miracle.”

The official number of episodes in Season 8 hasn’t been announced yet. Including the reunion special, the seventh season was 20 episodes long.

To stay updated on Below Deck Mediterranean and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.