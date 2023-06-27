Who won Love Island UK 2022? Results & winning couple recap

The winners of Love Island UK 2022 were among the most popular the dating show had ever seen, as fans swooned over their enemies-to-lovers arc. Here’s a recap of the winning couple from Season 8.

The eighth series of the BAFTA-winning dating show was full of drama, bombshell entries, and romances, and saw some truly iconic moments.

From Ekin-Su crawling across the terrace to kiss Jay behind Davide’s back to Adam Collard’s surprising second entrance into the villa, Love Island Season 8 brought countless viral and meme-worthy moments.

Article continues after ad

The show also brought us some strong couples. Dami and Indiyah, Tasha and Andrew, Davide and Ekin-Su, and Gemma and Luca all made it to the final. The four couples were in a strong place in their relationships as the series came to an end.

However, only one couple could be crowned the winner, and the prize money went to one of the most popular pairs ever to enter the villa. Here’s everything you need to know about who won Love Island UK 2022.

Article continues after ad

Who won Love Island UK 2022?

ITV

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned the winners of Love Island UK 2022 and walked away with the prize money of £50,000. Gemma and Luca were the runners-up.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The beloved couple’s relationship was notably rocky at times, as the pair went from lovers to enemies and back to lovers again.

There were some heated moments between them, including Davide’s iconic “You are a liar, actress, go the f**k out!” rant after dumping Ekin-Su. But while their relationship had its ups and downs, their spark was undeniable, and fans loved the villa’s “Mom and Dad” after they rekindled their romance.

Article continues after ad

When the finale approached, Ekin-Su and Davide appeared to be the most popular couple in Love Island history, as bookies put their probability of winning higher than any couple has ever been.

Thus far, “Ekinde” are still going strong, as they moved in together just two months after leaving the show as the winners.

To stay updated on all things Love Island, make sure to check our page here.