Below Deck Med star João Franco goes Down Under to replace Luke Jones

Below Deck Mediterranean’s João Franco is officially joining the cast of Below Deck Down Under Season 2. And fans are not thrilled.

After Bosun Luke Jones and Stewardess Laura Bileskane got fired for inappropriate misconduct, fans have been wondering who will be their replacements.

Will it be someone that viewers recognize from the Below Deck franchise? Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott did tease that a crossover will happen in Season 2.

Well, if you were guessing that a well-known Below Deck Mediterranean crew member would be joining the season, you would be correct. Though, it might not be the person you were hoping for.

Is João Franco joining Below Deck Down Under Season 2?

The preview shown at the end of Episode 7 revealed that Below Deck Med’s Bosun João Franco would be joining the crew.

João and Aesha once worked together during the fourth season, but their pairing did not get along well at all. In fact, she has blocked him on social media. Nonetheless, he’s going down under as Luke’s replacement.

Viewers have taken to Reddit to share their reactions to him joining Season 2, and most are less than thrilled.

One fan wrote, “João is a hard worker but terrible leader. I cannot see him being able to work well with any of his team.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I saw Joao and thought, there goes the season. I honestly don’t know if I’ll be able to watch the rest of the season. He makes my skin crawl.”

Viewers will soon see if João works well with the rest of the crew, or if he is the next person to be fired.

