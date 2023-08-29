Why did Below Deck Down Under’s Jaimee Neale get demoted in Season 2?

The new stewardess of Below Deck Down Under Season 2, Jaimee Neales, has already been demoted from her original role.

Stewardess Jaimee Neale has not had the easiest introduction to reality TV. She was only brought onto Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under because Stewardess Laura Bileskane was fired for sexual misconduct.

As Laura’s replacement, viewers assumed Jaimee would do everything to prove that she fit in with the rest of the crew and wouldn’t cause any more drama. They were wrong.

Article continues after ad

Jaimee quickly initiated a messy love triangle with Deckhand Culver Bradbury and Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph. The outrage from viewers resulted in Jaimee accusing fans of bullying her.

Article continues after ad

And now, she has been demoted from Second Stewardess of the season to Third. Find out why.

Why was Below Deck Down Under’s Jaimee Neale demoted?

The events in Episode 13 revealed that Jaimee was forcibly removed from her position of 2nd Stewardess to 3rd.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Chief Stewardess Aesha Scott wanted to give Stewardess Margot Sisson a shot to handle a more prominent role among the crew. This meant she was taking Jaimee’s position.

Article continues after ad

Jaimee seems annoyed at this role change, but it kind of makes sense. Aesha warned Jaimee not to get involved with Culver, but she didn’t listen and pursued him anyway. This decision might be less of a tactical move for the sake of the crew and more like revenge for how Jaimee treated Tzarina.

Article continues after ad

It seems as though Aesha is only giving Margot this test for one charter to see how she does. But, who knows? She might prove herself and end up taking Jaimee’s job permanently.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Down Under and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.