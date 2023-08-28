Aesha Scott celebrates milestone with boyfriend Scotty Dobson after Below Deck Down Under cameo

Below Deck Down Under’s Aesha Scott and her boyfriend Scotty Dobson are proving how strong their relationship is through an exciting update.

Fans of the Bravo series have been dying to know who Aesha’s boyfriend is, and they got the chance to see the happy couple interact after Scotty surprised Aesha during her day off.

According to Aesha, the long-distance couple is still going strong. In fact, the two are in the midst of celebrating a big milestone in their relationship.

Who is Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott’s boyfriend?

Aesha Scott is in a long-term relationship with her fellow Aussie boyfriend, Scotty Dobson. The pair is celebrating their three-year anniversary, which just happened last week (per Bravo.) According to Aesha in an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live!, Scotty works at a bar located in a ski resort.

The pair met after he sent her a DM via Instagram, and they’ve been making it work ever since. According to Aesha in season 2 episode 11 of Below Deck Down Under, she and Scotty are hoping to move in together sometime soon.

Aesha took to Instagram to post about her love for her boyfriend, going on to praise Scotty for his endless support.

“He’ll always be my sweet sweet love,” she wrote in the heart-warming post. “The most supportive partner in the world, not batting an eye when I announce I have to change countries the next day for some last-minute work trip. A good partner wants your dreams to come true as much as you do .”

Of course, fans of Below Deck Down Under were quick to praise the couple in the comment section.

“Literally, you make me love love!!” one fan wrote on the post. “It’s so great to see you two let each other shine! It’s just so joyful and wonderful.”

Another agreed, writing about their hopes for the couple to tie the knot. “Patiently waiting for the engagement post,” they wrote.

