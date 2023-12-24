Taking home the win for Masked Singer Season 10 and earning the Golden Mask trophy is one of music’s biggest stars.

The tenth season of Masked Singer was a spectacle, featuring some of the most extravagant performances and jaw-dropping unmaskings.

From Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson to singer John Oates to Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval, the lineup from this season was insane.

The finale episode featured the winners from each group as they competed against each other for the Masked Singer’s coveted Golden Mask Trophy.

In addition to the Cow, Sea Queen, and the Donut, Gazelle made it to the finale after being saved by Judge Ken Jeong.

Who is the winner of Masked Singer Season 10?

The winner of Season 10 was the Cow, also known as hit-maker music artist Ne-Yo.

He joins the show’s long list of winners, which includes 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey and rapper T-Pain.

What made his costume interesting was the fact that he was dressed as a female cow, complete with a polka dot apron and red lipstick.

The Grammy winner shared that he did that as a nod to his unique upbringing.

“I grew up in a house full of women: my mother, my sister, my grandmother, five aunts… what I learned in that house is the strength of a woman — I’m talking physical and mental,” he shared in the finale episode.

The runner-up (Donut) was Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider and finishing in third was (Gazelle) Pretty Little Liars star Janelle Parrish. Sea Queen was also revealed as singer Macy Gray.

Season 11 has already been announced by Fox, and is set to premiere in the spring of 2024.

To stay updated on Masked Singer and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.