Who is Real Housewives of Potomac Nneka Ihim’s husband Dr. Ikenna?

Everyone is curious about The Real Housewives of Potomac newbie Nneka Ihim’s husband, Dr. Ikenna Ihim. Here is everything we know about the physician.

RHOP Season 8 gathered loads of attention and support from the franchise’s fans after it aired. People got hooked on the drama that the newest Potomac Housewife brought with her.

Nneka Ihim had a major beef with castmate and OG Potomac Housewife Wendy Osefo. Nneka accused Wendy’s mom of using voodoo and threatening her with it. The whole situation landed Nneka in hot waters with fans. Nonetheless, she became the Potomac Housewife no one could stop talking about.

Nneka’s husband also joined the show with her, and now the duo has it in them to become the potential new power couple on RHOP.

Meet Nneka Ihim’s husband, Ikenna Ihim

The internal medicine physician, just like Nneka, comes from a family of generational wealth. Dr. Ikenna holds the Nigerian Chieftaincy title as Nze Ikeoha 1 of Nkwerre. On his Instagram, he addresses himself in his bio as “Nze (prince) Ikeoha 1 of Nkwerre.”

Nneka herself grew up with a life of glitz and glam, with her father being an acclaimed interventional cardiologist and philanthropist. Nneka went on to study English literature and holds a PhD in law. The Potomac Housewife went on to establish herself as a lawyer-turned-business owner.

Their pair’s love story might be straight out of a fairytale. The two met while Nneka was staying in LA, and the Nigerian-American doctor decided to make the first move by sliding into her DMs. The two went on a date on Christmas Day, and after dating for a while, decided to tie the knot. The pair have been married for two years now, and recently purchased a house together in Potomac.

Fans of RHOP love the Nigerian couple, however, they have expressed being uncomfortable with the way Nneka talks down to her husband. According to the viewers, Nneka seems to be the dominating one within the couple.

