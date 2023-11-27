RHOP’s Nneka Ihim accuses Wendy Osefo’s mom of using voodoo to bring her harm

In Real Housewives of Potomac’s latest episode, newbie Nneka Ihim accused Wendy Osefo’s mother of using voodoo against her.

Real Housewives of Potomac Season 8 has been off to a strong start with the women rehashing drama from previous seasons.

However, in the latest episode, new Housewife Nneka Ihim ruffled some feathers when she accused Wendy Osefo’s mother of using voodoo on her.

After Ihim brought the rumor to light, she and Osefo got into a heated argument, leaving the ladies to pick up the pieces.

Wendy Osefo defends her mother against Nneka Ihim’s voodoo allegations

New Housewife Nneka Ihim was introduced to the women of Potomac during Episode 2. Though she was brought on as a friend of Ashley Darby, all of the women embraced her from the beginning.

However, in RHOP’s latest episode on Sunday, Ihim got word that Osefo’s mother, Iyom Susan Okuzu, used her name during voodoo.

More specifically, Okuzu allegedly declared Ihim’s name at a shrine. Though it is unknown what sort of ‘witchcraft’ was to follow, Ihim made sure to approach Osefo about what her mother had done.

So, while the women were at a pickleball game hosted by Karen Huger, Ihim vocalized her concern, saying to Osefo, “I don’t have a problem with her [Osefo], but I did hear you have a problem with me.”

Ihim continued to explain that she heard Osefo’s mother had “submitted” her name to a shrine and threatened to send her in-law’s names to a shrine.

As the ladies glanced around with shock, Osefo replied with plenty of questions about where Ihim had heard the rumor, to which Ihim said it was her in-laws who had been contacted about the information from the beginning.

Ihim and Osefo continued to exchange words while the women tried to hash out their argument, saying that Osefo wasn’t responsible for what her mother did.

Though Osefo denied her mother had any voodoo or shrine involvement, Ihim pressed the subject for a good amount of time, making it clear that she believed the rumors.

As for what’s next for the Real Housewives of Potomac, fans can catch up with the follow-up drama this Sunday on BravoTV at 8 pm EST.

