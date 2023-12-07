Real Housewives of Potomac viewers uncomfortable as Nneka “talks down” to husband Ikenna

The RHOP season 8 newbie just can not catch a break.

RHOP star Nenka Ihim is once again becoming the target of fans’ wrath due to her behavior when interacting with her husband, Dr. Ikenna.

Real Housewives of Potomac newbie, Nneka Ihim, has been under fire ever since the airing of Season 8. We are only six episodes into Season 7, and Nneka has already undergone rumors of tax evasion, has smashed wine glasses in anger, and even made some serious ‘witchy’ allegations towards co-star Wendy Osefo. Most of these actions got her on RHOP watchers’ radars.

The Potomac Housewife is married to an accomplished Doctor, Dr. Ikenna, who she met online. The two went on their first date on Christmas day, and have been married for two years now. The pair bought a house together in Potomac, which was also shown on the show.

On Reddit, fans discussed the way Nneka treats her husband and ‘talks down’ to him.

What are fans saying about the way Nneka treats her husband?

Instagram: realhousewivespotomac RHOP season 8 cast

The Real Housewives of Potomac enthusiasts expressed on Reddit that they felt uncomfortable watching Nneka interact with her husband. Redditors called her behavior a red flag and questioned how much longer her husband would tolerate her behavior.

One fan commented: “I was taken aback when she told him, ‘Just stop talking!’ There’s no way he’s going to be able to put up with that kind of disrespect for the long haul.”

Some fans tried defending her saying that Nneka was trying to cultivate a “badass b**ch” persona for the show. But another fan wrote: “that’s in front of the cameras. Imagine what goes on when no one’s watching.”

Fans collectively felt that throughout the show Nneka talked down to her husband in a demeaning way.

Yet another user wrote: “Yes she’s rude and disrespectful to him. She gives dominating vibes.”