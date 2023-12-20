Dubai Bling Season 2 viewers fed up with the show’s repetitive party culture

The glamorous cast of Netflix’s Dubai Bling Season 2 hosts and attend parties nonstop and fans are over it.

Season 2 of one of Netflix’s newer reality TV shows, Dubai Bling, is in full effect.

The series is supposed to take viewers behind the scenes of a glamorous friend group who make it clear that money is no obstacle.

From lavish homes and cars to stunning outfits, the cast are pros at showing off, but the only issue that viewers are experiencing is the fact that the stars plan parties and group events more than they show their individual lives.

Most reality TV shows showcase high-end parties throughout the seasons, but it’s rare to see it happen as frequently as Dubai Bling does.

Netflix All of Dubai Bling Season 1 cast.

What do Dubai Bling fans not like about Season 2?

On December 19, Season 2 viewers took to Reddit to share their annoyance for just about every scene having to do with an event rather than the cast’s personal lives.

One fan wrote, “One episode in season 2 had literally 3 segments and all 3 were one of the ladies going “im hosting an event” or “im having a party”. I turned to my gf and said, “all these women do is host events and parties when do they work?”

Another fan wrote, “I wish they did more at home stuff. I think the problem is there are too many in the cast to focus on so they just focus on parties instead of their at home lives which makes it all seem more fake.”

None of the cast have addressed the fan backlash and Season 3 has not been greenlit by Netflix as of yet.

