Dubai princess uplifted with support after making savage divorce demands online

A Dubai princess ordered her husband to divorce her via Instagram and was met with an outpouring of support from people around the world.

Dubai princess and daughter of the UAE Prime Minister and Dubai ruler, Sheikha Mahra bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, shocked the world on July 16 when she savagely demanded a divorce from her royal husband via Instagram.

Mahra married into the royal family in May 2023 when she and Sheikh Mana Bin Mohammed Al Maktoum wed.

However, the princess claimed that her husband Mana was too busy to be with her, leading to her viral demands.

“Dear Husband, as you are occupied with other companies, I hereby declare our divorce. I divorce you, I divorce you, I divorce you. Take care, your ex-wife,” she wrote on IG.

Mahra and Mana welcomed their first child, a daughter, in May 2024. While they might have been married for a little over a year, the princess seemed adamant about her decision.

Though ending their marriage could have very well brought her reprimand from her Islamic culture, she was met with nothing but support from individuals around the world.

“I find it empowering when a woman recognizes her worth and confidently stands her ground,” commented one.

“Setting up the example to stand for [what’s] right. More power to you,” added another.

Instagram: khiz0435 Dubai princess Mahra and her husband Mana share one child together.

“Yes! We support your right,” said a third supporter.

If Mahra follows through with her divorce, she won’t be the only female member of her family to have braved the ending of their marriage.

Her mom, Greek national Zoe Grigorakos, is reportedly separated from Mahra’s father and Dubai ruler, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

As the princess sorts out the details of the divorce she hopes for, there has been no news about shared custody of their two-month-old baby.