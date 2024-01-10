Who is Alan Cumming? Meet the host of The Traitors US Season 2

The new season of The Traitors US adaptation is underway and set to air on January 12. Here is everything you need to know about the show host, Alan Cumming, before starting the new season.

The Traitors US is a psychological thriller reality game show that places 22 contestants in a secluded castle somewhere in the Scottish Highlands, where they are supposed to engage in a game of trust and betrayal. The game show has been adapted into different versions, including the UK and Australian versions.

The US adaptation of the gameshow will have several famous faces among the contestants. The Traitors US Season 2 cast included 21 celebrity faces and among them were Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard, Maksim Chmerkovskiy from Dancing with the Stars, and RHOC’s Tamra Judge.

Overseeing all of this and guiding the viewers through the gameshow is the host, Alan Cumming. Alan might be surrounded by several reality TV stars, but the Scottish-American actor himself doesn’t fall far in popularity.

Who is Alan Cumming?

Alan Cumming is an acclaimed actor, TV presenter, Broadway star, writer, and radio host who received many awards during his time including a BAFTA Award, a New York Emmy Award, two Tony Awards, and an Olivier Award.

Many 2000s kids might recognize his face from seeing him in the Spy Kids trilogy as Fegan Floop. He was also in other well-known movies such as X2, Emma, Eyes Wide Shut, Cabaret, and Son of the Mask. Impressively, he also worked as a contributing editor for Marie Claire.

Alan has openly talked about his childhood and his relationship with his father not being stable. He has even expressed that he got into the media and acting industry because of his adverse childhood experiences.

He is known for advocating for humanitarian causes often, and in 2005, he received an award at GLAAD Media Awards for his contributions toward trying to help eliminate homophobia.

The multi-talented star is now making his way into the reality TV world as a host in The Traitors US.

The Traitors US Season 2 airs on Peacock weekly after January 12, 2024. To stay updated on The Traitors US and other reality TV shows, make sure to check our page here.