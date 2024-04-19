The Traitors UK makes massive change for Season 4 inspired by US show

Though Season 3 of The Traitors UK has not been released, production already has plans to alter the fourth season to mirror the concept of The Traitors US.

The Traitors UK has aired on Peacock for two seasons. During this time, everyday people who work regular jobs contended to win thousands of dollars.

Though a third season of The Traitors UK will be released with civilians this year, Studio Lambert, who produces both the UK and US versions of the show, is working to make a deal with broadcasters BBC to reinvent the entire reality series, as reported by Deadline.

BBC Claudia Winkelman in The Traitors UK poster

The hope is to have a fourth UK season that emulates the US version. By doing so, The Traitors UK will cast various celebrities to fulfill the roles of Faithfuls and Traitors. During the fourth season, which will be released in 2025, there won’t be any civilians competing, much like The Traitors US.

Ratings-wise, the UK version was the most-watched show on UK television during the week that the Season 2 finale aired. Afterward, applications to be on the show reportedly skyrocketed from 40,000 during Season 1 to 300,000 for the upcoming third season. And by adding celebrities to Season 4, production hopes ratings will increase even more.

It’s unknown if The Traitors UK Season 4 will only cast people who are British or if they will combine US-based celebrities as well. Still, Season 2 of The Traitors US showcased a variety of both US and British celebs like Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and John Bercow, so the likelihood of the UK version doing the same is high.