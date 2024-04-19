EntertainmentReality TV

The Traitors UK makes massive change for Season 4 inspired by US show

Molly Byrne
the traitors ukInstagram: thetraitorsbbcuk

Though Season 3 of The Traitors UK has not been released, production already has plans to alter the fourth season to mirror the concept of The Traitors US. 

The Traitors UK has aired on Peacock for two seasons. During this time, everyday people who work regular jobs contended to win thousands of dollars.

Though a third season of The Traitors UK will be released with civilians this year, Studio Lambert, who produces both the UK and US versions of the show, is working to make a deal with broadcasters BBC to reinvent the entire reality series, as reported by Deadline.

Claudia Winkelman in The Traitors UK posterBBC
Claudia Winkelman in The Traitors UK poster

The hope is to have a fourth UK season that emulates the US version. By doing so, The Traitors UK will cast various celebrities to fulfill the roles of Faithfuls and Traitors. During the fourth season, which will be released in 2025, there won’t be any civilians competing, much like The Traitors US.

Ratings-wise, the UK version was the most-watched show on UK television during the week that the Season 2 finale aired. Afterward, applications to be on the show reportedly skyrocketed from 40,000 during Season 1 to 300,000 for the upcoming third season. And by adding celebrities to Season 4, production hopes ratings will increase even more.

It’s unknown if The Traitors UK Season 4 will only cast people who are British or if they will combine US-based celebrities as well. Still, Season 2 of The Traitors US showcased a variety of both US and British celebs like Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and John Bercow, so the likelihood of the UK version doing the same is high.

Related Topics

the traitors

About The Author

Molly Byrne

In recent years, Molly has interviewed musicians from all over the world, to then transition into writing for the movie and hiphop industry. Molly began her Entertainment and Reality TV coverage for Dexerto in 2023 where she exhibits her passion across a broad range of topics. To contact Molly, you may email her here: molly.byrne@dexerto.com.

keep reading
larsa and marcus breakup
Reality TV
Are Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan from The Traitors Season 2 still together?
Molly Byrne
the traitors
Reality TV
Who were the finalists in The Traitors US Season 2?
Areesha Khan
Kate from The Traitors
Entertainment
Who won The Traitors US Season 2?
Areesha Khan
The Traitors Season 2
Reality TV
The Traitors US Season 2: Which contestants got eliminated
Areesha Khan

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.