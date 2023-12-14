The Traitors US Season 2: Trailer, cast, release date, more

The Traitors US Season 2: Trailer, cast, release date, morePeacock
The Traitors season 2 cast
The Traitors US Season 2 returns in January, with the first-ever all-celebrity cast competing for the quarter-of-a-million-dollar prize.
The American version of The Traitors premiered last year, and is coming back with a second season in 2024.
The Traitors US Season 1 paired ordinary people with celebrities, athletes, and reality TV stars who took on various challenges in a Scottish castle.
The contestant who makes it through multiple physical and mental challenges without being eliminated goes home with $250,000 and the winning title.
Alan Cumming hosted the show previously, and will appear again in the upcoming season. Here’s everything we know about The Traitors US Season 2.
Is there a trailer for The Traitors Season 2?
On December 14, Peacock released the trailer for The Traitors Season 2, and there will be many intense moments throughout the season.
The trailer teased Alan dropping unexpected bombshells, Johnny Bananas trying to guess who the Traitor is, and Tamra Judge forming alliances with her fellow contestants.
The Traitors US Season 2: Who is in the cast?
For the first time ever, The Traitors US Season 2 cast has 21 celebrity contestants, from reality stars to professional athletes.
- Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (Love Island USA)
- Chris “C.T.” Tamburello (The Challenge)
- Dan Gheesling (Big Brother)
- Deontay Wilder (Boxer)
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island UK)
- Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother)
- Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (The Challenge)
- John Bercow (UK Parliament)
- Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire)
- Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami)
- Marcus Jordan (Basketball Player)
- Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing With the Stars)
- Mercedes “MJ” Javid (Shahs of Sunset)
- Parvati Shallow (Survivor)
- Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race)
- Peter Weber (The Bachelor)
- Phaedra Parks (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)
- Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor)
- Shereé Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)
- Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange County)
- Trishelle Cannatella (Real World: Las Vegas)
What is the release date for The Traitors US Season 2?
The Traitors US Season 2 will release the first three episodes on Friday, January 12 at 9:00 p.m ET / 6:00 p.m. PT on NBC Universal’s streaming service, Peacock.
The remaining episodes will be released every Thursday at 9:00 p.m ET / 6:00 p.m. PT
The Traitors US Season 2 will be an interesting ride, filled with lies, deceit, and gossip within the all-star cast.