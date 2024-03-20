Are Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan from The Traitors Season 2 still together?

After one year, plenty of backlash, and a dual reality TV appearance, Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan have reportedly broken up.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan of The Traitors US Season 2 appeared on the hit reality TV show as a couple. Competing separately, the two made headway for the Faithfuls but were ultimately voted off early in the game.

Though Larsa and Marcus were dating for a year, they have reportedly broken up, making the upcoming filming of The Traitors reunion a potentially awkward and tense encounter.

Neither Larsa nor Marcus has spoken of their breakup, however, they have unfollowed each other on social media and deleted all photos of them together.

Sources close to Larsa and Marcus attribute breakup to Marcus’s dad

On Sunday, February 11, fans noticed Larsa and Marcus unfollowed each other on Instagram. Pippen also posted to her IG story a question, “Should your friends unfollow your ex?”

Marcus, who received criticism for dating Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife due to his dad Micheal Jordan’s strained relationship with Scottie, then posted a photo to his IG story of him and his 6X NBA Champion dad, Micheal Jordan.

Sources close to the former couple confirmed their split to Page Six, saying that “tension” between Larsa and Marcus was growing due to his dad’s presence.

Though Larsa and Marcus received some backlash for their romance, they did acquire fans while on The Traitors US Season 2.

Since hearing of their breakup, fans of the show have taken to the internet to say they are not surprised by their separation. Some fans also joked about Marcus’s dad being happy, while others said the only people who thought their relationship would last were Larsa and Marcus.

Though sources also told Page Six that the two are “taking space from each other,” neither Larsa nor Marcus have spoken openly about their breakup.

Have Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan reconciled?

On V-Day, the couple was seen out together at a flower shop and reportedly left the shop with roses to celebrate the romantic day, according to TMZ. The same day, Queens of Bravo shared that Larsa & Marcus have decided to follow each other back on social media.

Neither have confirmed they’ve gotten back together, but all signs point to yes, and fans quickly went into the comments section of the QOB post to share their thoughts on their potential reconciliation.

One fan wrote, “Lmfao. They really said we’re falling off the radar let’s pretend we broke up for 3 days. This is so embarrassing.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I smell something amiss here. They got a lot of attention when we thought they broke up. Hmmm.”

Larsa and Marcus officially call it quits

Per TMZ, sources close to “Larcus” have detailed that the two have not been on speaking terms for multiple weeks.

Allegedly, they have broken up for good and there are no signs of reconciliation. The two are said to be working on themselves at this point in time.