The finale of the Traitors US Season 2 aired and we now know which players made it to the end – and which ones were close to winning the $250,000.

Season 2 of the hit Bravo reality series The Traitors began airing on January 12, 2024, but has since wrapped up in early March. This season brought 22 more reality TV celebrities in for a game of wits and betrayal.

The cast of The Traitors US Season 2 included famous names such as Dan Gheeling, Kate Chastain, Peppermint, Phaedra Parks, Peter Weber, and Shereé Whitfield.

After 10 brutal episodes complete with plotting, backstabbing, and players getting murdered left and right – we now have a list of names of contestants who outwit most of the cast this season.

Who were the finalists in The Traitors US Season 2?

Instagram: dangheesling The Traitors US Season 2 cast at Ekin-Su’s funeral

The Traitors US Season 2 aired its finale on March 7, 2024, here are all of the finalists who made it through and competed for that hefty cash prize.

The ultimate Faithful Peter Weber was banished during episode 10, along with the mastermind traitor Phaedra Parks. John Bercow was murdered in the same episode, leaving Faithfuls Shereé Whitfield, Sandra Diaz-Twine, MJ, CT, and Trishelle in the final, as well as Traitor Kate Chastain.

The next morning Kate chose to murder her fellow Housewife Shereé and masterfully convinced the best friends duo, CT and Trishelle, to vote out Sandra.

However, Kate’s luck only lasted her that far because she got voted out next and was revealed as a Traitor.

The remaining players competed for a prize of at least $208,100 – including the amount they made in the pre-finale mission. Trishelle chose to stand by CT, her best friend of twenty years, and voted out MJ.

CT was revealed as a Faithful along with Trishelle, and in the end, the two Faitfules won The Traitors Season 2.

From January, 12, 2024 onward The Traitors US Season 2 was made available to stream on Peacock.