The Traitors Season 2 cast: Meet the contestants

Meet the entire cast of The Traitors Season 2, including some of the biggest stars from Survivor, Big Brother, and the Love Island franchise.

Season 2 of The Traitors is officially coming! Viewers have eagerly awaited the next season since Survivor’s Cirie Fields took home the inaugural win.

In fact, fans came together to create a rumored cast list for Season 2 on social media. It included several of the biggest reality TV stars, including Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard and RHOC’s Tamra Judge.

Now that the official cast lineup has been revealed, here is who is actually going to be coming together to win the entire competition.

Who is in the cast of The Traitors Season 2?

There are eighteen celebrities in Season 2, ranging from athletes to reality TV stars to even a former politician. Let’s meet the insane cast!

Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid (Shas of Sunset)

Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello (The Challenge)

Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother)

Bergie Bergensen (Love Island USA)

Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Johnny ‘Bananas’ Devenanzio (The Challenge)

Phaedra Parks (The Real Housewives of Atlanta)

Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire)

Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami)

Dan Gheesling (Big Brother)

Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor)

John Bercow (Former Politician)

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island UK)

Marcus Jordan (Son of Michael Jordan)

Parvati Shallow (Survivor)

Deontay Wilder (Olympic-winning boxer)

Peter Weber (The Bachelor)

Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars

With such a diverse lineup and many people known for their charisma and drama, Season 2 of The Traitors could be better than the first. But only time will tell.

The season’s official release date has not yet been announced.

To stay updated on The Traitors and the upcoming seasons, check our page here.