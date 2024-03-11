Deal or No Deal Island Season 1 cast: Meet the contestants

Deal or No Deal is switching things around with a thrilling new spin-off and here are the 13 new contestants you need to get to know before watching.

The NBC reality game show, Deal or No Deal, has been around since the early 2000s but the producers finally decided to give the franchise a new spin-off.

Similar to its main series, this competition centers on a cohort of participants engaging in challenges for the ultimate prize, and this time, 13 players would be invited to the Banker’s remote island.

Deal or No Deal: Island was announced to be hosted by the esteemed actor Joe Manganiello and the adaptation marks his inaugural role as a host.

Who is on Deal or No Deal Island Season 1?

This season’s cast line-up stunned fans as it included Deal or No Deal fan favorites and big names from the reality TV world such as Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, Claudia Jordan. Here are all the 13 contestants:

Dawson Addis

NBC Deal or No Deal Dawson Addias

Dawson Addis a 25-year-old real estate agent hailing from Muskego, Wisconsin. He can be found on Instagram under the handle @dawsonaddis.

Aron Barbell

NBC Deal or No Deal Island’s contestant Ron

Aron Barbell, originally from Champaign, Illinois, now resides in Stoughton, Massachusetts, and works as an accountant. You can keep up with the 26-year-old on Instagram by following his account @dontcallmeayayron.

Jordan Fowler Bull

NBC Jordan Flower from Deal Or No Deal

Jordan Fowler 29-year-old hails from Nashville, Tennessee. You can connect with her on Instagram by following her handle @itsmejofo.

Nick Grasso

NBC Nick posses for the Deal or No Deal Island poster

Nick is also 29 and is from Brooklyn, NY. You can find him on Instagram at @nickyy__g

Miranda Harrison

NBC Miranda Harrison from Deal or No Deal Island

The 30-year-old Miranda Harrison was born in Fort Myers, Florida. You can locate her on Instagram under the username @mirandaroseharrison.

Claudia Jordan

NBC Claudia Jordan on Deal or No Deal poster

Claudia Jordan is an RHOA alum and current host of Fox Soul’s Tea-G-I-F and Cocktails With Queens. She is an actress, influencer, model, and TV and radio presenter. You can track her on Instagram with the handle @claudiajordan.

Alyssa Klinzing

NBC Deal or No Deal Alyssa Klinzing

Alyssa Klinzing is a 26-year-old influencer coming from Kansas City, Missouri. You can stay updated with her on Instagram under the username @alyssaklinzing.

Boston Rob Mariano

NBC Deal or no Deal Rob Mariano

Survivor contestant “Boston” Rob Mariano was announced to join the new reality spin-off. You can keep up with him on Instagram by following his account @bostonrobmariano.

Kim Mattina

NBC Deal or No Deal Kim Mattina

The Sequester Access alum, Kim Mattina, will be joining Deal or No Deal Island from Anthem, Arizona. You can find her on Instagram under the handle @kimmattina.

Amy McCoy

NBC Amy McCoy from Deal or No Deal Season 1

Amy McCoy will be joining Deal or No Deal from Oklahoma City. She can be found on Instagram at @okcamy_mccoy.

Dr. Stephanie Mitchell

NBC Dr Stephanie of Deal or No Deal Island

The doctor and midwife from Gainesville, Alabama, Stephanie Mitchell, was announced as one of the contestants. You can keep up with her on Instagram at @doctor_midwife.

Jamil Sipes

NBC Deal or No Deal Island’s Jamil Spies

The podcaster and host, Jamil Sipes, would be joining Deal or No Deal Island from Grand Prairie, Texas. You can track him on Instagram by searching for his handle, @jamilsipes1.

Brantzen Wong

NBC Deal or No Deal Island’s Brantzen Wong

The 31-year old Tustin, California resident is a vlogger and a poker player. You can connect with him on Instagram @brantzenpoker.

Deal or No Deal Island premiered on NBC on February 26 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.