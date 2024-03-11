Deal or No Deal Island Season 1 cast: Meet the contestants

Deal or No Deal Island Season 1 cast: Meet the contestantsNBC
Deal or No Deal is switching things around with a thrilling new spin-off and here are the 13 new contestants you need to get to know before watching.
The NBC reality game show, Deal or No Deal, has been around since the early 2000s but the producers finally decided to give the franchise a new spin-off.
Similar to its main series, this competition centers on a cohort of participants engaging in challenges for the ultimate prize, and this time, 13 players would be invited to the Banker’s remote island.
Deal or No Deal: Island was announced to be hosted by the esteemed actor Joe Manganiello and the adaptation marks his inaugural role as a host.
Who is on Deal or No Deal Island Season 1?
This season’s cast line-up stunned fans as it included Deal or No Deal fan favorites and big names from the reality TV world such as Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, Claudia Jordan. Here are all the 13 contestants:
Dawson Addis
Dawson Addis a 25-year-old real estate agent hailing from Muskego, Wisconsin. He can be found on Instagram under the handle @dawsonaddis.
Aron Barbell
Aron Barbell, originally from Champaign, Illinois, now resides in Stoughton, Massachusetts, and works as an accountant. You can keep up with the 26-year-old on Instagram by following his account @dontcallmeayayron.
Jordan Fowler Bull
Jordan Fowler 29-year-old hails from Nashville, Tennessee. You can connect with her on Instagram by following her handle @itsmejofo.
Nick Grasso
Nick is also 29 and is from Brooklyn, NY. You can find him on Instagram at @nickyy__g
Miranda Harrison
The 30-year-old Miranda Harrison was born in Fort Myers, Florida. You can locate her on Instagram under the username @mirandaroseharrison.
Claudia Jordan
Claudia Jordan is an RHOA alum and current host of Fox Soul’s Tea-G-I-F and Cocktails With Queens. She is an actress, influencer, model, and TV and radio presenter. You can track her on Instagram with the handle @claudiajordan.
Alyssa Klinzing
Alyssa Klinzing is a 26-year-old influencer coming from Kansas City, Missouri. You can stay updated with her on Instagram under the username @alyssaklinzing.
Boston Rob Mariano
Survivor contestant “Boston” Rob Mariano was announced to join the new reality spin-off. You can keep up with him on Instagram by following his account @bostonrobmariano.
Kim Mattina
The Sequester Access alum, Kim Mattina, will be joining Deal or No Deal Island from Anthem, Arizona. You can find her on Instagram under the handle @kimmattina.
Amy McCoy
Amy McCoy will be joining Deal or No Deal from Oklahoma City. She can be found on Instagram at @okcamy_mccoy.
Dr. Stephanie Mitchell
The doctor and midwife from Gainesville, Alabama, Stephanie Mitchell, was announced as one of the contestants. You can keep up with her on Instagram at @doctor_midwife.
Jamil Sipes
The podcaster and host, Jamil Sipes, would be joining Deal or No Deal Island from Grand Prairie, Texas. You can track him on Instagram by searching for his handle, @jamilsipes1.
Brantzen Wong
The 31-year old Tustin, California resident is a vlogger and a poker player. You can connect with him on Instagram @brantzenpoker.
Deal or No Deal Island premiered on NBC on February 26 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT.