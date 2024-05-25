Will there be a Deal or No Deal Island Season 2?

The premiere season of Deal or No Deal Island has fans wanting more, but will they get it? Here is the renewal status update.

One reality TV show no one expected from 2024 was the competition series Deal Or No Deal Island, yet it quickly became one of the most watched of the year.

With a dynamic premiere cast that included a Survivor icon, contestant Jordan Fowler could walk away as the sole winner (with a grand prize of over $1 million dollars in her pocket.)

Now that the jaw-dropping first season is over, everyone is wondering if it was a one-time season or if we can expect more from the series in the future. Luckily, we already know the answer.

Article continues after ad

NBC

On May 7, NBC confirmed that Deal or No Deal Island will return for a Season 2.

The network’s article also confirmed that actor Joe Manganiello, who you might remember from True Blood or One Tree Hill, will return to host the second season.

Article continues after ad

On May 9, fans took to Reddit and started sharing their nominations for what reality TV competition pros they would love to see take on the island.

One fan wrote, “CT from The Challenge. People saw how well he did on traitors. Just collecting rings at this point.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Johnny FairPlay has no shame and would totally make the show as interesting as possible by whatever means necessary.”

Article continues after ad

Because there were so many contestants from Season 1 who didn’t walk away with any money, there is a great chance that the network will bring them back for round two.

Nonetheless, there is no public release date or filming schedule for Season 2 yet, so in the meantime, make sure you are all caught up on the premiere season to know exactly what to expect.