Deal or No Deal viewers divided over Season 1 star’s chances of winning

Boston Rob may be a winner of Survivor, but Deal or No Deal Island fans aren’t sure if that equals a win on this show.

Hosted by Joe Manganiello, Deal or No Deal Island is a spinoff of the iconic game show we know and love. The show is a chance for contestants to compete against each other and take home some cash.

While most of the players are making their on-screen debuts, there are a few familiar faces, including Boston Rob. Arguably the most well-known among the cast, Boston has got his fame for his many appearances on Survivor and winning one of the seasons.

Now that he is on the island competing against 12 other contestants, viewers aren’t sure if this is going to be his second win.

NBC Deal or no Deal Rob Mariano

On March 31, Deal Or No Deal Island viewers took to Reddit to discuss the premiere season and eventually got on the topic of Boston.

Since he has a Survivor win under his sleeve, some fans are sure that he’ll take home the win, but others are sure that the other contestants will take him down as soon as possible so that he doesn’t have the chance to get the upper hand.

One fan wrote, “He’s going to win. The odds they gave him when he played made it very apparent that he’s staying in as long as they want him in.”

Another fan pointed out, “There have actually been numerous attempts to get Rob out or weaken Rob by eliminating his allies. Even Rob’s closest allies don’t seem blind to the fact that he is dangerous.”

Only time will tell how far Boston will go in this completion, which will decide which side of the fanbase was correct in their predictions.