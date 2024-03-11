Who is Deal or No Deal Island’s Boston Rob? Meet the Survivor alum

Deal or No Deal’s spin-off show started airing in February 2024 – and Survivor alum Boston Rob was announced among the contestants. Here’s what you need to know about him.

A surprising addition to the reality TV landscape was the emergence of Deal or No Deal Island, an upgraded spin-off to the already well-known game show.

Departing from the traditional format, this spin-off was announced to have 13 contestants on a secluded island participating in challenges throughout the season to earn money.

Viewers were surprised and delighted to find Boston Rob Mariano’s name on the cast list. But who is this reality TV veteran?

Who is Boston Rob Mariano?

Boston Rob, a nickname for Robert Carlo Mariano, joined Survivor during Season 4 Marquesas. After gaining fame from that, he later appeared in multiple seasons of the show.

He returned for Survivor: All-Stars Season 8, Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains Season 20, Survivor: Redemption Island Season 22, and Survivor: Winners at War Season 40, which he also won.

Boston is known as a legendary Survivor castaway within the Survivor franchise fandom and has earned himself a reputation as a strategic player and fan favorite. Afterward, he also appeared as a mentor for other Survivor contestants.

Beyond Survivor, Boston Rob also appeared on other reality TV shows including The Amazing Race. He became a well-known personality within the reality TV genre and tried expanding his career into hosting as he worked as a co-presenter on Around the World in 80 Ways.

His fans were delighted to see him join Deal or No Deal Island which aired on February 26, 2024, on NBC.