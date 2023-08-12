Where was 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 1 filmed? All about the real-life paradise

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 1 was filmed at a luxury hotel in Florida. And, you can actually stay there!

90 Day Fiance fans are so excited for Season 1 of 90 Day: The Last Resort to come. With several iconic couples making their return, and a jaw-dropping trailer, we can’t wait for August 14 to arrive.

All of the other shows within the 90 Day franchise have the same format. Couples showcase their relationships on camera as they meet up together, sometimes for the first time. In those cases, they usually stay and film in each other’s houses. Well, this show is completely different.

Instead, the already-established couples are meeting up and staying at the same place. And, from the looks of it, only one word can describe where they’re staying this season: Paradise.

Where was 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 1 filmed?

” target=”_blank” rel=”noreferrer noopener”>Season 1 was filled at Isla Bella Beach Resort . The hotel is located in Marathon, Florida, which is considered to be in The Florida Keys.

The hotel is luxury, with a one-night stay ranging from a little under $200 to well over $500. There are also lavish suites on the property.

It’s hard to believe that the entire resort would shut down just for this season to film. That being said, some people are alleging that not only was Season 1 filmed while other guests were there, but several complaints were given during their stay.

Viewers will soon see if other guests at the resort are featured during the season. And, if they really did have issues with their vacation being interrupted.

To stay updated on all things 90 Day: The Last Resort and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.