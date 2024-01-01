Where to watch The Traitors US Season 2: US, UK & more

Season 2 of the hit reality series The Traitors US is airing on January 12, 2024. Here are all the details about where to stream it wherever you are.

The Traitors, hosted by Alan Cumming, centers on a mixture of celebrities and civilians who are put in a fancy castle to compete in various challenges. The concept of the game is very similar to playing the party game ‘Mafia’, but the winner gets $250,000.

Certain members of the cast are given the role of ‘traitors’ who need to eliminate everyone in the castle. While the non-traitors are tasked to find the identity of the traitors before they eliminate everyone.

The cast line-up reveals several famous names including The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks, Dancing with the Stars contestant Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and Peter Weber from The Bachelor.

Murder mystery enthusiasts and psychological adventure lovers can tune in for the new season!

Where is The Traitors US Season 2 streaming?

The Traitors US Season 2 is available on Peacock in America, which is NBC Universal’s streaming service.

There are three tiers of Peacock: Free, Premium, and Premium Plus. Premium (ad-supported) costs $4.99 per month, and Premium Plus (ad-free) costs $9.99 per month. The Traitors will only be available on these paid tiers.

Season 2 will be available to stream on 12 January 2024 on Peacock.

If you’re in the UK, The Traitors US Season 2 will be available to you as a boxset on the BBC iPlayer a day after it’s airing. The show will also be broadcast on BBC Three and BBC One.

How to stream The Traitors US Season 2 anywhere

If you are anywhere apart from the US, you can access the free version of Peacock through a VPN.

ExpressVPN is a great way to watch your favorite shows from areas that do not otherwise have access.

Here are the steps to get started:

Sign up for ExpressVPN. Connect to 7Plus(AU) or Global TV(CA) Watch and enjoy!

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 49% off yearly subscriptions. ExpressVPN also allows you to stream other popular reality TV shows, including Paris In Love from anywhere in the world.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

To stay updated on The Traitors and other reality TV shows, check our page here.