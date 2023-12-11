The Traitors UK Season 2: Release date, host & more

Here are all of the details regarding Season 2 of the hit show The Traitors UK, starting with when it premieres.

After a few months of waiting, The Traitors UK is finally on its way back to our TV screens.

The first season kept viewers on the edge of their seats, not only because of the dynamic cast but especially because of the unique format.

It’s not a normal reality TV show where the contestants date or complete physical challenges, it’s more like the live-action version of Clue.

Several members of the cast are given the title of ‘traitors’, and are tasked with getting rid of all of the non-traitors in the house. Meanwhile, the non-traitors can win the game by joining forces and eliminating the traitors before they have the chance.

Needless to say, this series is nothing like the others (unless you watch The Traitors US). Nonetheless, here is everything you need to know about Season 2.

The first three episodes of the second season will be released on January 3, 2024. After that, one episode will premiere each week.

Who is the host of The Traitors UK Season 2?

Returning from Season 1 as the host is none other than Claudia Winkleman. You may recognize her from hosting Strictly Come Dancing, which is basically the UK version of Dancing With The Stars.

The Traitors – Kieran, Aaron, Claudia Winkleman, Meryl, Hannah, Wilfred.

The Traitors UK Season 2: What’s the cash prize?

The premiere season had a cash prize of £100,000, which was split among the winners. However, this time the series is upping the stakes and is adding an extra £20,000 to the previous amount, according to the BBC.

