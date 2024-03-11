The Traitors US Season 2: Which contestants got eliminated

The Traitors US is an intense and thrilling gameshow with eliminations happening each week. Here are all the players who did not make it to the end.

Season 2 of the hit Bravo reality series The Traitors aired on January 12, 2024. This season, twenty-two more reality TV celebrities joined in for a game of betrayal.

The cast of The Traitors US Season 2 included famous names such as Kate Chastain, Peppermint, Phaedra Parks, Peter Weber, and Shereé Whitfield.

In each episode, two contestants leave the show, as one gets murdered by a Traitor and one gets banished after an intense Round Table discussion. The show is expected to have 12 episodes, and several contestants have already been exiled from the castle.

Johnny

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio became the first contestant to walk out of the Scottish castle. The 41-year-old The Real World: Key West star was murdered by the Traitors during episode 2. After his elimination, the rest of the contestants discovered that he was a Faithful.

Peppermint

Peppermint, who was on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 9, only managed to survive 2 episodes. Her early exit was unexpected but she was banished during the first Round Table discussion among the cast members. After the elimination, it was revealed that Peppermint wasn’t a Traitor.

Marcus Jordan

Instagram: larsapippen Larsa Pippen and her boyfriend Marcus Jordan.

Marcus Jordan who was always known for his father, Michael Jordan’s, popularity, debuted as a reality star through The Traitors. The fashion entrepreneur and former basketball player was ‘murdered’ in episode 3 by the Traitors. His identity as a Faithful was revealed after his elimination.

Maksim “Maks” Chmerkovskiy

Disney+ Maksim Chmerkovskiy on Dancing with the Stars

The Dancing with the Stars veteran almost didn’t join The Traitors because he thought the new season might be boring. Maks was banished during the Round Table talk in episode 3 and the contestants found out that he was not a Traitor.

Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder, Instagram Boxer Deontay Wilder joined the cast of The Traitors US Season 2.

The professional boxer and Olympic medalist joined the franchise to make his reality TV debut. However, he chose to walk out of the show during episode 4 as the environment of the gameshow triggered his childhood trauma. Deontay was announced as a Faithful after his exit.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

ITV Ekin-Su from Love Island UK 8

The British-Turkish actress and winner of Love Island UK Season 8 joined The Traitors US as her first reality TV show in the US entertainment industry. Ekin-Su was ‘murdered’ in plain sight by the Traitors in episode 4, and it was revealed that she was a Faithful.

Larsa Pippen

Instagram: larsapippen Larsa Pippen on The Traitors US 2

Fans had to say goodbye to their beloved Real Housewives of Miami star, Larsa Pippen. She was banished from the castle after the Round Table discussion that happened in episode 4. Larsa Pippen was not a Traitor.

Tamra Judge

Peacock Tamra Judge on The Traitors US Season 2

The Real Housewives crew became a threat to players on the show and it led to the Housewives having a target on their backs. After Larsa’s fall, the pact started to fall apart as The Real Housewives of Orange County star, Tamara, was next to go. Tamara was ‘murdered’ off the show in episode 5 and it was revealed that she was a Faithful.

Janelle Pierzina

Janelle, who previously starred in Big Brother 6, said her goodbyes to The Traitors US during episode 5. Janelle was banished from the castle by vote and it was revealed that she was not a Traitor.

Dan Gheeling

The Faithfuls finally land their first traitor with Dan Gheeling. The Big Brother veteran gets banished during episode 6 after one of the most thrilling Round-table in The Traitors US history. In episode 6 the viewers get to witness the traitors turning on each other.

Bergie

To the viewer’s disappointment, Phaedra Parks’ ‘Bergielicious’ finally left the castle during episode 8. The Love Island star, Carsten Bergersen, was murdered by the traitors.

Parvati Shallow

Instagram: realityxwinstonalt Parvarti Shallow of The Traitors Season 2.

After Dan’s exit, Parvati was under everyone’s suspicion radar. She was finally voted off the show during the round table of episode 8. Parvati was revealed as the Traitor after her banishment.

Kevin Kreider

The Bling Empire heartthrob says his final goodbyes after surviving several nights of treacherous challenges and daily banishment in the Scottish Castle. Kevin was ‘murdered’ by the traitors during episode 9. He remained a Faithful to the end.

Peter Weber

Instagram: pilot_pete Peter Weber on The Traitors

After a tense round table discussion in episode 10, the contestants chose to banish Faithful Peter Weber.

John Bercow

Peacock The Traitors John Bercow

The former Speaker of the House of Commons was murdered by the Traitors during episode 10.

Phaedra Parks

Peacock Phaedra Parks The Traitors

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum had joined the show as a Traitor and after an exceptional gameplay was finally banished during episode 10.

Shereé Whitfield

Sheree was another The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, and her time on the show ended in episode 11 where she was murdered by the Traitors.

Sandra Diaz-Twine

The Survivor: Pearl Islands alum, Sandra, was banished from the castle by the contestant’s votes. She was revealed to be a Faithful.

Kate Chastain

Peacock Kate from The Traitors

Kate was recruited as a Traitor after Parvati’s elimination – however, her time on the show as the villainess did not last long and she was banished in episode 11.

Mercedes “MJ” Javid

The last contestant to be banished during episode 11 was another Faithful and Shahs of Sunset alum, MJ.

From 12 January 2024 onward The Traitors US Season 2 was made available to stream on Peacock.