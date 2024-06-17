The Traitors: New Zealand Season 2-Everything we know

The Traitors: New Zealand is coming back for more and you can start watching the highly-anticipated Season 2 in Summer 2024.

While The Traitors UK and The Traitors US have gained a massive following, they are not the only shows within the franchise. There are countless spin-offs all over the world, including in Canada and Australia.

One that is making a return in 2024 is none other than The Traitors: New Zealand, which made its debut in 2023 with a jaw-dropping first season. That being said, here are all of the details about what to expect this time around.

Who is the host of The Traitors: New Zealand Season 2?

Reprising his role as host of this spin-off is New Zealand icon Paul Henry. He’s known mostly for his expansive radio career as well as his former talk show, The Paul Henry Show.

Who is in the cast of The Traitors New Zealand Season 2?

There are a total of 22 contestants competing this time around and they are a dynamic bunch. Ranging from people in their 20s to senior citizens, these varying perspectives should make for an interesting season.

Without further ado, here is a glimpse into the Season 2 cast, including their ages and occupations.

Cat Hooker (40, Melbourne, occupational therapist)

Mike Adams (35, New Plymouth, builder)

Siale Tunoka (43, Dunedin, actor/teacher)

Whitney Greene (37, Cromwell, funeral director)

Andrew Allemora (37, Auckland, marketing executive)

Jackie Pope (70, Auckland, clairvoyant)

Donna Officer (40, Te Puke, information manager)

Stephen Lane (67, Hamilton, retired salesman)

Ben Porter (22, Sydney, actor)

Jane Massey (53, Tauranga, diversity officer)

Mark Mockridge (32, Auckland, game master)

Brittany Cunningham (32, Auckland, content creator)

Terry Frisby (51, Invercargill, comedian/account manager)

Janay Harding (29, Auckland, MMA fighter)

Bailey Kench (28, Auckland, wedding videographer)

Brianna Anglesey (24, Wellington, administrator)

Wiremu Tapara (32, Tauranga, council manager)

Noel Calamas (22, Invercargill/New York, writer)

Molly Fehr (24, Dunedin, hospitality worker/emergency responder)

Joe Fa’agase (30, Brisbane, content creator)

Jason Kahika (52, Tauranga, landscaper)

Utah Mann (38, Auckland, marketing executive)

Where to stream The Traitors: New Zealand Season 2?

On July 1, the second season will be premiering on New Zealand services Three and Three Now.

The premiere season of The Traitors: New Zealand is available to stream on Peacock, so there’s a great chance that Season 2 will follow suit, but this has not been confirmed as of yet.

