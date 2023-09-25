Where to watch Below Deck Med Season 8 outside US: UK, Australia & more

Looking forward to the drama of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8? Here’s what you need to know about where to watch the upcoming episodes.

The Below Deck franchise is making its way to the Italian Riviera in the Mediterranean show’s eighth season. Captain Sandy Yawn is leading the crew this time, which features Down Under’s Luka Brunton as the Lead Deckhand.

Brunton previously replaced Adam Kodra in Down Under Season 2 after he was fired for accidentally releasing an anchor while the yacht was moving.

Article continues after ad

In addition to Brunton, Tumi Mhlongo is joining the Mediterranean cast for the first time as Chief Stew. If you’re interested in watching, here’s where you can stream Below Deck Med Season 8 outside the United States.

Article continues after ad

Where is Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 available to stream?

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 premieres on Bravo on Monday, September 25, at 9 PM ET/PT. If you missed it, Peacock will also stream new episodes the day following their air date.

The series follows Captain Sandy and her crew in the Italian Riviera as they host several guests. Season 8 features familiar faces alongside new crew members, like Tumi Mhlongo and Ruan Irving.

Article continues after ad

If you’re located outside the United States, you’ll be able to stream Below Deck Mediterranean on Hayu.

How to stream Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8 on Hayu?

Hayu requires a subscription to the streaming service to watch Below Deck Mediterranean Season 8, with new customers able to take advantage of the platform’s 7-day free trial.

Article continues after ad

After the free trial, Hayu costs $6.99 per month or $61.99 per year. Hayu is currently available across Australia, the United Kingdom, most European countries, Canada, Iceland, The Philippines, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The streaming platform is available on the web, on mobile, and via a wide range of partner platforms which can be found here. If you do not have access to Hayu in your country, we suggest using a VPN.

ExpressVPN is a great way to watch your favorite shows from areas that do not otherwise have access.

Here are the steps to get started:

Sign up for ExpressVPN. Connect to 7Plus(AU) or Global TV(CA) Watch and enjoy!

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 49% off yearly subscriptions. ExpressVPN also allows you to stream other popular reality TV shows, including Love Island UK from anywhere in the world.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

GET EXPRESSVPN (49% OFF)

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.

For all the latest news on Below Deck, be sure to check out our page here.