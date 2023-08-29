What happened to Adam Kodra from Below Deck Down Under Season 2? Firing explained

Deckhand Adam Kodra just became the third crew member from Below Deck Down Under Season 2 to be let go.

Below Deck Down Under has been ridden with firings. From Bosun Luke Jones to Stewardess Laura Bileskane, wrong actions are instantly met with consequences. And it’s not over yet.

Another crew member has gotten the boot from Captain Jason Chambers. And it’s none other than Deckhand Adam Kodra.

Making his debut in Season 2, this was his first time on TV and he instantly became a fan-favorite. Which made his firing that much harder.

Article continues after ad

Why did Below Deck Down Under’s Adam Kodra get fired?

In Episode 13 of Season 2, Adam Kodra was officially let go. The main reason because he was to blame for an anchor accident.

Article continues after ad

He wrongfully dropped an anchor into the water, causing $1,000 of damages to the yacht.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Even though the new Bosun João Franco tried to give him the benefit of the doubt, Captain Jason did not want to risk keeping Adam on for another day.

The deckhand took the news like a champ and left with his head held high on the outside, but did admit that he regrets his anchor mistake.

Article continues after ad

“I can’t believe it. I was learning a lot and I was having a lot of fun. It just sucks that it’s getting cut short. I completely messed up. You don’t have anyone to blame but yourself,” Adam said in Episode 13.

Article continues after ad

Adam’s firing makes him the third crew member from this season to be let go. But, fans don’t think that it’s over and have speculated more firings could be on the way. Could Deckhand Culver Bradbury be next?

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all things Below Deck Down Under and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.