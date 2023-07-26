Where to watch 90 Day Fiancé UK Season 2- US, UK, Australia & more

Want to watch Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé UK? Here are all of the details on where the reality TV show is available to stream.

Don’t fret: There is always a show under the 90 Day Fiancé franchise to obsess over. And 90 Day Fiancé UK is a great place to start.

This season spotlights several dynamic couples who are seeing if they can take the next step together – marriage. Will they walk down the aisle? Or will the idea of that much commitment cause them to break up?

Season 2 premiered on July 16 on TLC. But there are a number of ways to watch it on streaming services and through other means.

Where is 90 Day Fiancé UK Season 2 streaming?

In addition to TLC, Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé UK is available to stream on both Max and Discovery Plus. As long as you have a basic subscription with either, you will be able to watch all of the episodes.

If you don’t have access to Discovery Plus in your area, you should definitely consider a VPN.

Express VPN is a great way to access your favorite streaming services from anywhere around the world.

Here are all of the steps to start watching 90 Day Fiance UK Season 2:

1. Sign up for Express VPN.

2. Connect to a US location or any location that allows for Discovery Plus.

3. Watch and enjoy!

Exclusive offer: Dexerto readers get 3 months free (save 49%). Express VPN also allows you to stream other entertaining shows, including 90 Day: The Last Resort and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

