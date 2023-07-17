The 90 Day Fiancé UK Season 2 cast includes a handful of new couples, plus a pairing that fans will recognize from Season 1.

90 Day Fiancé UK is already back on our screens. And with the entertaining premiere season, expectations are definitely high.

Season 2 is the same format as the first season and most of the 90 Day shows. It will feature several different couples as they navigate their relationships.

Without further ado, here are the couples that we are going to be seeing in Season 2.

90 Day Fiancé UK Season 2 cast- Meet the couples

There are a total of seven couples this season, including one that viewers will recognize from Season 1.

Shane and Mert

This couple only met a few months ago. Now, they are already on a show that is centered around getting married. Are they moving too fast, or are they already in love?

Louise and Jose

Louise and Jose seem to be a happy couple. One of the main obstacles that might get in the way of their relationship is Louise’s son. He is 21 years old and is not thrilled about the new addition to their family.

Kadie and Alejandro

You might recognize Kadie and Alejandro from the premiere season of 90 Day Fiance UK. It’s now time to put their money where their mouth is and see if they can actually make that large of a commitment of marriage to each other.

Rebekah and Cristian

Speaking of marriage, this couple is also in the planning stage of their wedding. As making arrangements is getting down to the wire, will one of them get cold feet?

Michael and Mercy

The couple met online in 2021 and have been inseparable ever since. This is a great time to see if Mercy can truly bond with Michael’s two children.

Tionne and David

Tionne is the definition of a material girl. If it’s not luxurious, she doesn’t want anything to do with it. This personality trait might prove to be too much for David to handle.

Robert and Assel

Robert and Assel don’t seem to be the most secure couple of the season. In fact, Assel hasn’t even told Robert that he loves him. Is the lack of those 8 letters from her going to cause their downfall?

Viewers will soon see if these couples end up walking down the aisle or calling it quits.

Viewers will soon see if these couples end up walking down the aisle or calling it quits.