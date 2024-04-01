When is Love Is Blind: After The Altar Season 6?

Chelsea Blackwell from Love Is Blind Season 6 has given an update on the status of an After The Altar segment.

Even though the reunion special answered a lot of questions that the audience still had after the finale, including whether or not Amy & Johnny were still married, there are still theories on what has happened between the cast post-Season 6.

Specifically, multiple former couples have since been spotted together, making fans believe that there have been several reconciliations among the group. There’s also a romance rumor between Jessica Vestal and Harry Jowsey that still hasn’t been addressed.

The first four seasons of LIB US had a segment called After The Altar, where the contestants reunite and fans get another close look into their personal lives. However, since Season 5’s ATA segment has not received a release date just yet, fans are losing hope that the sixth season will not get the same treatment.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Netflix

On March 26, Season 6 star Chelsea Blackwell was a guest on the Off the Vine podcast with Kaitlyn Britowe and answered several questions pertaining to her experience on the show and post-pods.

When asked about the status of After The Altar, the reality TV star revealed that it has not been confirmed by Netflix as of yet, but that she is hopeful that it will receive a green light to move forward.

Despite being one of Netflix’s most successful dating shows, it makes sense that the streaming service is hesitant to go for an After The Altar segment based on the fourth season’s response from the public. Before Season 4’s ATA was even released, fans were confident that they weren’t going to watch it. Only time will tell if they take the chances on a special for Season 6.