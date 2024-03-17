Love Is Blind Season 6: Which couples are still together?

After 12 hectic episodes and a rollercoaster of a reunion, only two couples came from Love Is Blind Season 6.

Filled with romance and chaos, the sixth season of Love Is Blind US has finally finished.

In the end, only one couple got married on-screen, but that doesn’t mean that all of the other pairs ended on bad terms. With multiple rumors that several couples including Chelsea & Jimmy and Brittany & Kenneth reconciled, fans weren’t clear on the relationship statuses of anyone.

Thankfully, the Season 6 reunion cleared up all of the rumors for the most part and now we know that two couples have been sustained from the season of love (so far).

Which couples from Love Is Blind Season 6 are still together?

Netflix

Amy & Johnny (married)

After they tied the knot in the finale episode, fans were waiting with bated breath to see if the only couple who got married during the season are still together. And yes, they confirmed in the reunion that they are still Mr. and Mrs. McIntyre and are doing well.

Fans started to believe that Amy & Johnny split after seeing Johnny and their co-star Jessica in an airport together without Amy around, but it seems to have been a big misunderstanding after all.

Netflix

Sarah Ann & Jeramey (dating)

Despite the fact that he chose Laura over Sarah Ann during the pods, Sarah Ann and Jeramey managed to reconnect and are now dating. However, they made it clear that it hasn’t been the easiest road post-show.

“We’ve had times where we’ve contemplated separating from each other, we’ve had times where we had to make up in order to make that happen. And at the end of it, we ended up moving in together in October,” Jeramey said during the highly-anticipated special.