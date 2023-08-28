Love Is Blind fans have already decided After The Altar for Season 4 isn’t worth watching

Love is Blind season 4’s After the Altar special is airing soon on Netflix, but here’s why many fans won’t be tuning in.

Love is Blind is returning with an After the Altar special airing September 1st on Netflix. In After the Altar, viewers will get to peek in on season 4’s contestants to see where everyone in the cast has ended up.

Yet despite the success of the hit reality dating series, many fans will be skipping out on this season’s After the Altar for one major reason.

Why fans of Love is Blind will not be watching After the Altar for season 4 cast

The past seasons of Love is Blind have all featured “After the Altar” specials, where dedicated viewers of the series get to look in on how all the couples are doing since the show aired.

Yet even some of the biggest Love is Blind fans have no interest in tuning in to the season 4 After the Altar special.

According to audiences, too much time has passed since the 4th season aired. Because it has been months since viewers watched the drama unfold with Chelsea, Kwame, Irina, and co., many fans are no longer interested in the happenings of this cast.

“Mehhhhh I’ve lost interest in these people,” one fan wrote on the official Love is Blind Subreddit. “It’s been too long since the season ended. I’ll just watch the new LIB season and not this.”

Another agreed, saying, “I agree that it’s been too long. They should do it 2-3 months after the show airs, esp since the show is filmed so far in advance of release.”

Others suggested that their lack of interest has less to do with the amount of time that has surpassed, and more so because the 4th season features an unfavorable cast. “Fakest season yet,” commented a fan.

“I’m ready to move on to different people already,” another claimed.

Catch Love is Blind After the Altar on Netflix, airing September 1st.