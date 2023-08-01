What happened to Chase DeMoor from Too Hot To Handle Season 2? Where is he now?

A standout on Too Hot To Handle Season 2, Chase DeMoor was labeled as the “ultimate villain”. But what has he been up to since the season wrapped?

Appearing in the 2021 season of Too Hot to Handle, Chase DeMoor was originally not happy to find out the show wasn’t what he’d signed up for. Instead of the Parties in Paradise premise that he had been sold, Chase discovered he would be learning to make meaningful connections and punished for any sexual proclivities.

Article continues after ad

This structure didn’t align with his introduction on the show, with Chase claiming, “My sex drive is one hundred percent, through the roof, 100/10.” He went on to become the season’s “ultimate villain” due to hopping between his female co-starts and starting feuds amongst the men.

But what has Chase been up to since the cameras stopped rolling and where is he now?

Instagram: chasedemoor Chase DeMoor took on the role of a villain for his reality TV appearances.

Following his debut on Too Hot to Handle, Chase continued his run as a reality TV villain and appeared on Floor is Lava, Miss/Math, In Real Life, and Perfect Match.

Article continues after ad

However, despite his repertoire of dating shows, it doesn’t seem Chase has found “the one” yet. There were rumors in 2022 that he was romantically coupled with Gabrielle Moses, but these were never confirmed and he doesn’t follow her on Instagram.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Outside of his reality TV stunts, Chase is an American football pro and boxer. Though he was recently hit with a two-year boxing ban and a $100,000 fine after he repeatedly punched Stevie Knight after KO’ing him.

Article continues after ad

Nonetheless, Chase’s Instagram account shows he is still training hard, teasing a “Special announcement coming soon”.

To keep up with all your favorite reality TV stars, be sure to check out our page here.