What happened to Aaliyah Crosby from Love Is Blind Season 5?

After her unsuccessful journey in Season 5 of Love Is Blind, Aaliyah Crosby has finally found her true love and has embarked on a new career.

One of the main contestants spotlighted in Love Is Blind Season 5 was Aaliyah Crosby.

Even though she was one of the few attendees in the reunion special, she did not come out of the experience married or engaged.

After her relationship with Uche Okoroha fell through, Aaliyah decided to cut her pods journey short and became the first person to voluntarily leave the season.

Since Season 5’s release, several cast members have pursued their careers further. Both Taylor Rue and Stacey Snyder have released merch specifically based on their LIB experience.

That being said, what is Aaliyah up to now? Is she in a relationship with someone new? The reality TV star is still booked and busy.

Youtube Aaliyah from Love is Blind

What is Love Is Blind’s Aaliyah doing?

Aaliyah is currently pursuing a music career under the artist name Aa.

So far she has released two songs, her most recent being ‘JLYL.’ In fact, her former co-star Johnnie was featured in the music video for the single.

As far as her dating life, Aaliyah seems to happily be in a relationship with a guy she didn’t meet on the show.

“The way this man just poured into me and loved me. He didn’t care. He never judged anything I told him. I’m in such a good place with who I’m with because I know it’s real. I know it’s genuine. It’s the treatment I deserved all along,” she gushed in an interview.

Aaliyah’s Love Is Blind flame, Uche, hasn’t posted any social media pictures that would indicate he has moved on with a new woman.

To stay updated on Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.