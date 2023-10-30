Love is Blind fans have two very different reactions to merch from Taylor versus Stacy

Stacy Snyder and Taylor Rue are both selling merchandise after appearing on Season 5 of Love is Blind. The reactions coming from fans are vastly different.

When someone agrees to film a reality TV show like Love is Blind on Netflix, the whole world instantly knows who they are overnight. Contestants who sign up for this show are looking for true love, marriage, and a happily ever after fairytale.

More times than not, though, they don’t walk away with their “forever person.” They do, however, walk away with tons of clout and notoriety.

Season 5’s Stacy Snyder decided to start selling merchandise representing her persona on the show – but social media isn’t loving it. Now, Taylor Rue is also selling merchandise, and Love is Blind fans are responding to her a lot differently.

The reaction to Taylor Rue’s merchandise

Taylor posted a photo thread on Instagram to advertise her new merch. She’s selling trucker hats that say “caked up” with pink lipstick marks.

The reason these hats are so hilariously iconic is that her ex from the show, JP Pierce, tried to judge her for wearing makeup on reveal day when they first saw each other.

He described her as having a “caked up” face. Instead of continuing pursuing things with someone so critical, Taylor moved on with her life. She’s now dating a man named Cameron Shelton and her Instagram posts have been highlighting her stunning cosmetic routine.

The comments on Taylor‘s merchandise ad post are full of excitement and support! Fans are calling her epic, telling her how proud they are, and even encouraging her to launch a full-fledged makeup line.

In comparison, Stacy’s merchandise isn’t getting as much love. She’s selling T-shirts, crewnecks, hoodies, and hats that say “sometimes love wants to fly first class” and “games keep you young, and so does Botox.”

Her comments have been disabled on the post, but Redditors have been dragging her for launching it in the first place.