Love is Blind’s Aaliyah Debuts new man on Instagram following Uche Breakup

Aaliyah from Love is Blind endured heartbreak after Uche ended things with her. Fortunately, she has found new love with a mystery man.

One of the central focuses of Love is Blind Season 5 was the relationship between Aaliyah and Uche. Their romantic connection was tumultuous, to say the least, from controversies surrounding infidelity to Aaliyah leaving the show mid-proposal.

Even though Aaliyah left the reality series, she still wanted to make it work with Uche. Yet according to Uche, he couldn’t deal with Aaliyah’s back-and-forth approach to their relationship, ultimately telling her that they were “over.”

Fortunately, Aaliyah has managed to find romance outside of the dating show. Now, the former contestant is showing off her new man on Instagram.

Aaliyah from Love is Blind has found romance outside of the pods

Following all the messy drama with Uche during Season 5 of Love is Blind, Aaliyah has now debuted her newest relationship with a mystery man on Instagram. Posting to her story (no longer available), the former contestant wrote “My King” in the caption while cuddling up with her lastest love interest.

Of course, fans believe Aaliyah “dodged a bullet” with Uche considering how he treated her on the show.

Taking to the Love is Blind Subreddit, fans discussed Aaliyah and Uche’s split.

“My girl was nearly crying half of the time in the pods,” one fan wrote, “and somehow stayed strong, classy, and sweet. And still, he is the victim? F*ck that. His saying he was absolutely blindsided by it is bullsh*t to me too. She clearly had a very shitty experience.”

“The fact he could not even have a glimpse of empathy for her is such a big red flag,” they continued. “I really hope she realizes how much better she deserves.”

Another fan agreed, writing, “At that moment it was clear he has a malignant personality. Aaliyah is too sweet and she really dodged an emotionally abusive relationship.”

Stay tuned for all-new episodes of Love is Blind on Netflix.