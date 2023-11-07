VPR’s Lisa Vanderpump offers Kyle Richards words of encouragement amid divorce

Lisa Vanderpump of Vanderpump Rules offered former friend, Kyle Richards, words of encouragement amid divorce claims.

Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards were longtime friends during their time on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

However, when Vanderpump allegedly went to the press naming names within the group during Season 9, Richards was set overboard and their relationship was done.

Not all ties are severed, though, as Vanderpump offered Richards words of encouragement amid her divorce while at this year’s BravoCon.

Lisa Vanderpump says Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umanksy’s separation “saddens” her

Though Vanderpump and Richards have not been friends since 2019, BravoCon 2023 held room for healing between their relationship.

While Vanderpump spoke with PageSix during the star-studded event, she said that Richards’ separation from her husband Mauricio Umanksy “saddens” her.

She continued, “I know there was a lot of love between them. There really was, and there probably still is.”

Vanderpump then expressed how “hard” marriage can be, saying that she would feel awful for anyone who breaks up after being together for as long as Richards and Umansky.

She then wished the couple of 27 years well, saying, “And I hope they can kind of get through this and facilitate some kind of [solution], you know.”

As for Richards and Umansky, Richards used the word “divorce” during BravoCon when speaking about her separation from her husband. This was the first time she acknowledged how serious their estrangement had been.

The relationship between Richards and Umanksy will play out in this Season of RHOBH. The first couple of episodes have already addressed their separation and they will continue to do so.