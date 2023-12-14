Vanderpump Rules fans annoyed by “insufferable” Jax Taylor’s Season 11 return

Vanderpump Rules fans call Jax Taylor “insufferable” after he announced his return to Season 11.

Self-proclaimed “number one guy in the group,” Jax Taylor, made his exit from Vanderpump Rules after Season 8 in 2020.

However, he made his return to reality TV this year on the competition show, House of Villains Season 1.

What’s more, Taylor will be making the ultimate comeback by returning to Vanderpump Rules Season 11.

Fans of the show have since reacted to the announcement, calling Taylor and his antics “insufferable.”

Article continues after ad

Vanderpump Rules fans say Jax Taylor is “unwanted”

Taylor may have left VPR with other castmates Brittney Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, and more — however, he’s coming back to the show next season.

Article continues after ad

It’s unknown if his wife, Cartwright, will make a return as well. But fans who are interested in seeing the couple together again on screen can anticipate a VPR spin-off with both them and Doute in the near future.

However, before that, VPR Season 11 will premiere in January 2024 and will feature Taylor in all his reality TV glory.

Article continues after ad

In the VPR Season 11 trailer, Taylor can be seen sitting with Lisa Vanderpump while yelling, “You wrote me off!”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Vanderpump responded to Taylor, saying, “You’re such a f**king hypocrite!”

After the trailer was released, Taylor posted to his Instagram his own announcement of his return to the show with a photo of himself and a caption that read, “I’m back… and it’s only the beginning.”

Article continues after ad

Though there are plenty of fans of VPR, Taylor could use more, as a Reddit thread was posted afterward where fans trolled Taylor, saying they “loathe” him.

Article continues after ad

And, “Absolutely no one: I want to see Jax Taylor on my TV screen again.”

As well as, “You may be back but you’re still unwanted.”

Many fans also took the time to joke about Taylor’s seemingly edited photo that he posted with his announcement, saying it looked nothing like him.

As for the upcoming season of VPR, fans can watch all their favorite SURvers continue to mold into businessmen and Broadway stars on January 30, 2024, on BravoTV at 8:00 PM EST.

Article continues after ad