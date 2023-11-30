Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss announces comeback with ‘gone rogue’ podcast

After the chaos that was “Scandoval,” Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss is stepping back into the spotlight with her very own podcast.

In just 2023 alone, Raquel Leviss went from being a minor reality TV star to one of the biggest names on Bravo. It was revealed just a few months ago that she had an affair with her co-star Tom Sandoval, who was in a long-term relationship with her best friend Ariana Madix at the time.

When the world found out, Raquel was shunned from nearly the entire VPR cast and was criticized throughout the entire three-part Season 10 reunion. Not long after that, she and Tom called it quits.

Since it was announced that Raquel was not returning for Season 11 of the popular series and she wasn’t present at the 2023 Bravo Con, fans were wondering the next time they were going to hear from her. Well, they don’t have to wait too much longer.

Does Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel have a podcast?

On November 30, Raquel took to Instagram to announce that she is releasing her very own podcast, with the official title of Raquel Going Rogue.

Aside from the title, the former reality TV star hasn’t explained what she will be discussing on the show, or whether viewers can expect any special guests to join her.

The most recent podcast she was featured on was Bethenny Frankel’s, which didn’t go over well.

Nonetheless, the podcast is set to debut in January 2024 on iHeart, and judging by the comments under the IG post, people are excited.

One fan wrote, “Get it girl, do what you need to do to heal.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Glad to see this girl! Keep that head high!”

