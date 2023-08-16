Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss accuses Tom Sandoval of recording intimate videos

Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel Leviss has accused Tom Sandoval of recording an intimate FaceTime call without her consent.

The Bravo show’s ‘Scandoval’ may be one of the biggest scandals in reality TV history to date. Cast member Tom Sandoval cheated on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with her former friend, Raquel Leviss.

Raquel spent two months in a mental health rehabilitation center in response to the mass backlash, while Tom was recently spotted with rising artist Tii, who he assured was just a “friend.”

Article continues after ad

Now, Raquel has come forward in her first interview since the explosive reunion to accuse Sandoval of sharing a private video.

Vanderpump Rules’ Raquel says intimate FaceTime was distributed

Instagram: @raquelleviss, @tomsandoval1

Raquel appeared on Real Housewives star Bethenny Frankel’s podcast “Just B” to discuss the Scandoval aftermath. She also revealed how an intimate FaceTime became how Ariana learned about the affair.

“Tom and I FaceTimed a lot, so it turned into … more of an intimate FaceTime. I expected to have privacy in that moment,” Raquel said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Later, Ariana sent “two screen-recorded videos and a text” to Raquel with the message, “You’re dead to me.” Her former best friend’s reaction was how Raquel found out Sandoval recorded her without consent.

“It seems to be that a lot of people have seen it, despite my immediate cease-and-desist letter that went out,” Raquel remarked.

“Some of Ariana’s friends have described the video in great detail online, and she also sent it to me. So I don’t know who else she sent it to. I wouldn’t be surprised if she sent it to other people. But it’s not legal.”

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, Ariana has moved on with her boyfriend and fitness influencer Daniel Wai. It’s unknown if Raquel or Sandoval or dating anyone at the time of writing. For more Vanderpump Rules news, stay updated with our coverage.