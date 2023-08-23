VPR star Lala Kent says Bethenny Frankel “completely exploited” Raquel Leviss

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has slammed Bethenny Frankel for “completely exploiting” Raquel Leviss in a new interview.

Former VPR cast member Raquel recently sat down with RHONY’s Bethenny Frankel to reveal her side of the infamous Scandoval. In the interview, multiple bombshells were dropped – including Raquel accusing Sandoval of secretly recording intimate videos.

Fellow Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney then reacted to the interview by claiming Raquel was lying throughout it.

Now, Lala has addressed the matter, but has surprisingly criticized Frankel for how she handled the situation.

Vanderpump Rules’ Lala reacts to Bethenny and Raquel interview

Instagram: bethennyfrankel Raquel Leviss joined Bethenny Frankel on her podcast in Leviss’ first interview since the Scandoval.

Lala and her co-host Jessica Walter discussed Raquel’s interview on their podcast, “Give Them Lala. The Skinnygirl founder said she was “happy” Raquel could tell her side of the story on a “giant platform.”

“I only saw clips,” she said. “And what I gathered from it is, Bethenny completely exploited that girl yet again,” Lala remarked.

“To me, she sat there and said, ‘this girl is going to be easy to manipulate because I’m Bethenny Frankel,'” she continued. “It was actually really sad to me because I really liked Bethenny Frankel. I felt like everything she said always made sense.”

Lala then claimed that Frankel was “out of touch” with reality TV and tried to push Raquel into a “certain direction.”

“And Rachel being someone who … is very easy to manipulate. You put words out there, and she’s like, ‘Yeah, that’s how I feel,’ [but] it’s like, you don’t,” Lala added. “I don’t know why anyone would allow her to do that interview.”

Previously, Lala responded to Raquel sending the VPR cast legal letters asking them to delete an inappropriate video of her. Lala then told Raquel to get her “Mickey Mouse lawyer” to send things to her lawyer.

To stay updated with Vanderpump Rules news, check out our reality TV coverage here.