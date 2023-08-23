Bethenny Frankel calls out Lisa Vanderpump for lying about Raquel Leviss’ salary

Bethenny Frankel has responded to Lisa Vanderpump denying that Raquel Leviss didn’t get paid for Scandoval’s high ratings.

Raquel Leviss finally broke her silence about the Scandoval on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast ‘Just B With Bethenny.’

Among many of her claims, Leviss accused BravoTV of not compensating her appropriately for the high ratings of Season 10, which she was very much a reason for.

Since Leviss’ interview with Frankel, Lisa Vanderpump has denied the allegations. However, Frankel has words for the VPR executive producer.

Article continues after ad

Bethenny Frankel revealed that Vanderpump Rules wasn’t doing well before the Scandoval

Leviss recently opened up to Frankel in a three-part podcast interview where she revealed that she was never paid for helping VPR reach ratings they had never achieved in Seasons prior.

Article continues after ad

Her claims that she also hasn’t received residual pay for the Episodes that still get airtime eventually made their way to Vanderpump herself.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

After hearing that Leviss claimed she wasn’t treated fairly financially, Vanderpump shared with TMZ that she indeed was, saying that Leviss made “$361,000” from being a part of one of BravoTV’s most explosive reality TV Seasons yet.

Article continues after ad

However, Frankel has reason to believe that Vanderpump is lying, saying on her podcast in the Episode ‘Just B Rant: The Aftermath,’ “The number out there saying she made several hundred thousand dollars for the Season is false — completely false.”

Article continues after ad

Instagram: bethennyfrankel Raquel Leviss joined Bethenny Frankel on her podcast in Leviss’ first interview since the Scandoval.

Frankel also shared that VPR executive producer Alex Baskin revealed that the show wasn’t doing well going into Season 10, so the likelihood is low that Leviss would have been offered more money before the Scandoval happened.

Article continues after ad

Leviss even shared with Frankel that VPR producers told her she’d be compensated according to her likeability, saying, “One of the things that producers also told me is that you get paid based off your performance from the Season prior. So that already set me up to want to perform well going into Season 10.”

Though Leviss won’t be returning for Season 11 of VPR, the cast is currently filming, as next Season is due to premiere either later this year or early 2024. As for Frankel, she is busy being a podcast host and taming the fire that was created from being Leviss’ first sit-down interview since the scandal.

Article continues after ad