Vanderpump Rules’ Katie claims Raquel “actively” made choices to hurt people

Katie doesn’t think Raquel had good intentions on Vanderpump Rules

Katie Maloney blamed Raquel Leviss for purposely hurting others and not taking accountability for “Scandoval.”

Like many other Vanderpump Rules stars, Katie Maloney and Dayna Kathan have a new podcast, and they’re using the platform to share their thoughts about Raquel’s part in “Scandoval.”

Katie was never friendly with Raquel even before “Scandoval” happened, and was always suspicious of her behavior.

The Vanderpump Rules star was upset when Raquel kissed her ex-husband Tom Schwartz at Scheana Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding.

However, when rumors started about Raquel being involved in a cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval, Katie had a feeling that the rumors were true knowing what happened with her ex.

Instagram: bravohousewives VPR’s Raquel Leviss opened up to RHONY’s Bethenny Frankel about her Season 10 drama.

Katie & Dayna slam Raquel’s “dumpster fire” appearance on Bethenny’s podcast

On Katie and Dayna’s podcast, Disrespectfully, they picked apart Raquel’s decision to tell her side of the story on her own podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue.

“You actively made choices on a daily for months and months to hurt someone,” Katie said, referring to Raquel hiding her affair with Tom from the group.

“First of all, the entire Bethenny interview was a mess,” Dayna added, with Katie calling Raquel’s appearance on Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, Just B With Bethenny, a “dumpster fire.”

Dayna continued, “Lies on top of lies on top of lies, rewriting history, completely minimizing her involvement like you said. No real accountability.”

After the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion, Raquel took a break from social media and went to a mental health facility in Arizona.

When she came back, she was focused on telling her truth because she already knew that “Scandoval” had ruined her reputation.

Raquel had the opportunity to speak about her experience with “Scandoval” on both other podcasts and her own, but some Vanderpump Rules cast members still don’t think she’s being genuine.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premieres Tuesday, January 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.