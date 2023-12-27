Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor reveals wife Brittany Cartwright suffered stroke

Jax Taylor shared that his wife, Brittany Cartwright, suffered a stroke while he was on House of Villains Season 1.

Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright opened up about Cartwright’s recent stroke.

Sharing that it “got really scary,” Cartwright sought medical attention as soon as she began having symptoms.

Though Taylor was on House of Villains Season 1 when it happened, he was able to make it home in time to care for Cartwright.

Instagram: brittany

Brittany Cartwright undergoes multiple medical tests to reach diagnosis

Taylor had just been eliminated from House of Villains when he received the call from Cartwright that she suffered a stroke.

Taylor explained how Cartwright was “crying” and “panicking” while they were on the phone as he was traveling to spend the next two nights with his wife in the hospital.

Though Cartwright suffered her stroke in February of this year, she revealed details to her friend and former Vanderpump Rules star, Kristen Doute, on Doute’s podcast, “Sex, Love & What Else Matters.”

Instagram: kristendoute Sheana Shay, Lala Kent, Brittany Cartwright, and Kristen Doute

As she spoke with Doute, Cartwright described her experience, saying, “All of the sudden, I started getting numbness in my right arm and my right leg, to the point where I couldn’t even hold my cell phone anymore. And it got really scary because it was happening out of nowhere,”

Cartwright continued, “It was just a really scary time. They didn’t know what was going on with me. They thought that maybe I had early signs of MS, or maybe a small stroke, so I had to have MRIs on my brain and on my spine. And I had to have CAT scans.”

Fortunately, Cartwright said that her medical tests all came back “clean” and that she hasn’t had any symptoms of a stroke since that day. However, doctors are still unsure as to what exactly caused her stroke.

As for Taylor and Cartwright’s current status, they are both healthy and hoping to have more children, as they’ve been trying since November.