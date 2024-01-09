Vanderpump Rules fans slam expensive Season 11 premiere party

Bravo is hosting a premiere party for Vanderpump Rules Season 11, and fans are shocked by the expensive ticket prices.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 is already highly-anticipated, as it will be the first one to fully cover the aftermath of “Scandoval.”

The show has reached new heights, becoming the #1 cable TV program and getting two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program.

To celebrate the new season, Bravo is hosting a Vanderpump Rules premiere party for fans on January 17 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California.

The $200 ticket price includes an advance screening of Vanderpump Rules Season 11 and a cocktail party with the cast afterward.

Twitter: BravoTV Fans can meet the Vanderpump Rules cast, but it’s too expensive for some.

Vanderpump Rules fans complain that premiere party tickets are “out of my budget”

Bravo promoted the Vanderpump Rules premiere party in an Instagram post and wrote, “Partying with the cast of Pump Rules? It’s all happening. Get pumped for Season 11 with an advanced premiere screening and cocktail party on January 17th. Secure your spot at our link in bio!”

Fans weren’t happy about the expensive ticket prices and shared their opinions in the comments. “Not for $200 a tix,” one person replied.

Another fan agreed and said, “Wish there was a give away for this, $200 is a little out of my budget.”

“No shows at the palladium cost $200. Y’all are out of your minds,” a third fan complained.

While Vanderpump Rules is currently one of the most popular shows on Bravo, fans have a valid reason for refusing to spend money on a hefty ticket price for a premiere party.

The ticket’s admission doesn’t even include giveaways like Vanderpump Rules merchandise or products created by the cast members.

However, many viewers of the show will give in to these ticket prices just to see the premiere episode before it airs and meet the cast.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premieres Tuesday, January 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.