Vanderpump Rules fans “disappointed” after Season 10 gets snubbed for Emmys

Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reached a milestone by being nominated for two Emmy Awards, but fans were upset when the show was snubbed at the ceremony.

Vanderpump Rules was a hit during Season 10 when fans took interest in Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ cheating scandal.

The Bravo series was almost canceled after Season 9 due to forced friendships and dull storylines, and the affair brought it back to its glory days.

“Scandoval” became a huge part of pop culture, making Vanderpump Rules the #1 show on cable while Season 10 aired.

Article continues after ad

Vanderpump Rules received one of the highest honors, earning two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: pumprules Vanderpump Rules Season 10 cast

Vanderpump Rules fans call the Emmys a “popularity/bribery contest”

Vanderpump Rules was snubbed in both categories at the Creative Arts Emmys on January 7, and fans on Reddit weren’t happy about it.

“VPR didn’t win the Emmy. They lost to Welcome to Wrexham. I like Welcome to Wrexham but I would call that more a documentary then a reality show so I’m a little disappointed to be honest,” the original poster wrote.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“It’s all a big popularity/bribery contest unfortunately,” another user replied.

“I am gutted they didn’t win – ‘for you to die’ should have got an award all on its own and i said as much on my insta story this morning,” a third fan added, praising Ariana Madix’s iconic line from the Season 10 finale.

Article continues after ad

Over the years, Vanderpump Rules had some great seasons, while others weren’t as interesting.

When Stassi Schroeder, Jax Taylor, and Kristen Doute left the show, fans were worried that it would either end or not have the same feeling.

Article continues after ad

The show was revived after “Scandoval” since it significantly affected the current cast and was very dramatic. Hopefully, the new season will keep the momentum from Season 10 alive.

Vanderpump Rules Season 11 premieres on Tuesday, January 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.