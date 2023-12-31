Vanderpump Rules fans drag Tom Schwartz’s “attention-seeking” friend Jo Wenberg

Jo Wenberg hasn’t even been on Vanderpump Rules yet and fans already have a strong opinion about her. And it isn’t good.

The Season 11 trailer for Vanderpump Rules was full of very eye-opening details about the cast, especially when it comes to the love life of Tom Schwartz.

Not only did it share him admitting to kissing Scheana Shay, but it also gave a dating update that fans weren’t expecting.

At the time of filming, he was seeing a girl named Jo Wenberg, who he was rumored to be involved with for the past few months.

Because of their relationship, she is now going to be a featured member of the upcoming season, and fans are already seeing this as a red flag.

@jomygosh

Do Vanderpump Rules fans like Jo Wenberg?

On December 26, VPR fans took to Reddit to share their initial impression of Jo, with some people even claiming that she is just using Schwartz to become reality TV famous.

One fan wrote, “Jo is attention seeking…. She already had a ton of negative responses from a few months ago when she went live. I think she’s trying to promote herself because of the upcoming season which is scheduled to air in January.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “At this point, for her sake, I hope she’s just trying to use him to get on the show and not actually whipped over him. Neither option is great but I hate seeing girls fawn over dudes who couldn’t care less.”

Perhaps the way Jo presents herself on-screen in Season 11 will change how fans perceive her. Only time will tell, though. The new season will premiere on January 30 on Bravo.

