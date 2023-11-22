Winter House’s Tom Schwartz battles “regret” with new Katie Flood romance

Tom Schwartz of Winter House Season 3 has expressed his regrets about sparking a new romance with a woman who has the same name as his ex-wife.

When Tom Schwartz crossed over from Vanderpump Rules to Winter House, he encountered a new romance.

However, he sparked a flame with a woman who has the same name as his ex-wife.

And in Winter House’s latest episode, Schwartz expressed his regrets over being involved with another “Katie.”

Article continues after ad

Tom Schwartz thinks the universe is “f*cking” with him regarding his new fling’s name

Schwartz’s new romantic partner, Katie Flood of Below Deck Mediterranean, reached her breaking point in Winter House’s latest episode.

Though the two shared in an intimate makeout session, confirming their interest in the other, Schwartz can’t seem to get past the fact that her name is the same as his ex-wife’s.

Article continues after ad

Flood, frustrated, shared in a confessional, “When you first kissed me, my name was Katie then — my name is still Katie now.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

To make matters worse for Schwartz, not only are their first names the same, but they also share the same middle name, “Marie.”

After finding that out, Schwartz took to his confessional to say that he thought the universe was “f*cking” with him by making him the clown of his own circus.

Schwartz also expressed that he didn’t want to hurt his ex-wife Katie Maloney anymore after saying that he didn’t exactly regret the kiss with Flood, but he instead had reservations about it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, Schwartz may need to decide whether or not he wants to pursue Flood because, by the end of the episode, she had walked away from him asking why her name had to “ruin the moment every time.”

As for the next episode of Winter House, fans can catch up with the series on BravoTV, Tuesdays, at 9/8c.