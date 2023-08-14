Too Hot To Handle Season 6: Casting call, filming dates & how to apply

Want to apply for Too Hot To Handle Season 6? Here is everything to know about the casting call and the filming dates.

One of Netflix’s most popular reality TV shows is none other than Too Hot To Handle. The dating show has catapulted the careers of several influencers, including Francesca Farago and Harry Jowsey.

Even though the intimacy expert of the show teased that Season 5 was going to be spicy, the season was a total letdown.

Article continues after ad

The main complaint was about the cast. Most viewers believed that they were the worst the series has had so far.

Nonetheless, one bad season is not stopping the show from continuing. In fact, there is already information about the next one.

Too Hot To Handle Season 6: Is there a casting call?

On August 14, the official Too Hot To Handle Instagram page posted a casting call for Season 6.

This is the first time that the show is doing a public casting search. Fans know that it’s revealed to the contestants in the first episode of each season that they’re on Too Hot To Handle and not a made-up reality TV show they signed up for.

Article continues after ad

Maybe the casting crew is taking note of the fan backlash from last year and is looking to find the best of the best, without any more surprises.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

What are the filming dates for Too Hot To Handle Season 6?

According to the casting call, singles will have to be available to film from October through December of 2023.

Of course, this could be deferred by weather or delayed by Netflix. But, that is the tentative filming range for Season 6.

Too Hot To Handle Season 6: How to apply for the show

If you’ve ever wanted to be a reality TV star, now is your chance. The Too Hot To Handle Season 6 casting call is open and actively looking for hopeful singles looking for love.

Article continues after ad

Note that you have to be at least 18 years old to apply for the show and you have to be willing to be on camera.

To stay updated on all things Too Hot To Handle and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.